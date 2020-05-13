Africa: We Have to Look Back in Order to Look Forward As We Enter a Global Economic Depression

opinion

The havoc created by Covid-19 means that a new world order is being demanded - and it cannot be a continuation of the status quo. In South Africa, we must consider what the new economic order should look like if we are to make any significant progress in our beautiful country.

Asking what combinations of state, market and citizen action in different contexts can help achieve more equal, sustainable, and inclusive futures for all, I constantly hear the buzzwords "social compacting".

South Africa had a fleeting moment where it seemed as if we had some measure of a social compact, and that was while Nelson Mandela was still among us. But it dissipated soon after he left high office. After that, there was a general acceptance, albeit a reluctant one, by black citizens of the new economic configuration in our country post-apartheid. By this, I mean that most of the wealth and asset base will remain in predominantly white hands for the foreseeable future.

In short, as South Africans, we never really had a social compact to write home about. We never shared a common vision and we sure as hell retreated into our race and class enclaves till now....