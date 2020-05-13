Tunisia: 'Tunisia Has Largely Succeeded in Stemming Spread of Coronavirus', Elyes Fakhfakh Says in Interview With France 24

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has largely succeeded in stemming the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said Tuesday evening, noting that no cases of infection have been recorded during the last two days.

In an interview given to the «France 24» TV channel, Fakhfakh stressed that Tunisians have committed to contain the pandemic which has caused 45 deaths according to recent reports from the Ministry of Health, saying the government has given priority to the health of citizens despite the heavy socio-economic repercussions of the general lockdown.

In the same context, the Premier said that the government will continue to impose mandatory quarantine for all persons coming from abroad until June 14.

He added that this measure has been applied to nearly 14 thousand returnees in Tunisia, in order to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

Speaking about the reforms to be introduced soon by the government, Fakhfakh stressed that they are mainly aimed at eradicating poverty, reviving the economy and changing the current development scheme into a fairer and more efficient one, besides supporting ailing businesses through debt rescheduling and aid and support measures.