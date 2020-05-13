South Africa: Health Workers Infected As Managers Withhold PPE 'For When the Outbreak Comes'

analysis

Managers at hospitals and clinics in Nelson Mandela Bay are hoarding personal protective equipment 'for when the outbreak comes'. Apart from the lack of PPE, unions are also saying that they found a shocking lack of training for staff members who, for instance, did not understand that they can spread the virus by not changing their gloves regularly.

Fear over a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) at clinics and hospitals in the Nelson Mandela Bay clinic has sparked a number of protests as the health department admits they have received reports that managers were "hoarding" masks and gloves for when the "real outbreak" comes.

Spokesperson for the Democratic Nurses Union of South Africa, Khaya Sodidi said a number of nurses have already been infected and staff are struggling to access PPE at hospitals, and clinics in the metro.

"The managers are telling them that the PPEs are for 'when the outbreak comes'. We were shocked to find such a great lack of training under managers and even health staff in the use of PPEs and how they can spread the virus with gloves, for instance, if they are not using it correctly," said Sodidi.

This comes as Minister...