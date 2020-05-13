South Africa: Health Workers Infected As Managers Withhold PPE 'For When the Outbreak Comes'

13 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Managers at hospitals and clinics in Nelson Mandela Bay are hoarding personal protective equipment 'for when the outbreak comes'. Apart from the lack of PPE, unions are also saying that they found a shocking lack of training for staff members who, for instance, did not understand that they can spread the virus by not changing their gloves regularly.

Fear over a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) at clinics and hospitals in the Nelson Mandela Bay clinic has sparked a number of protests as the health department admits they have received reports that managers were "hoarding" masks and gloves for when the "real outbreak" comes.

Spokesperson for the Democratic Nurses Union of South Africa, Khaya Sodidi said a number of nurses have already been infected and staff are struggling to access PPE at hospitals, and clinics in the metro.

"The managers are telling them that the PPEs are for 'when the outbreak comes'. We were shocked to find such a great lack of training under managers and even health staff in the use of PPEs and how they can spread the virus with gloves, for instance, if they are not using it correctly," said Sodidi.

This comes as Minister...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.