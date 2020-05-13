Namibia: Integrating the Private Sector

editorial

The Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry must establish a recruitment and training programme to hasten the entry of Black Namibians into the skilled trades. The success of this programme must be based on the philosophy, which underlies the fact that black Namibians should be integrated into society as regular participants without the weakening of legitimate standards or the imposition of quota systems. For some time now since our independence, former parliamentary colleagues and I have been concerned about the future of Namibian business.

Each year, our so-called Chinese friends with the help of their government's subsidies and cheap labour become more and more aggressive in taking over the Namibian economy for China, not for Namibia. The problem of Chinese loans to the Namibian government against Namibian assets such as Walvis Bay port and the Hosea Kutako International Airport poses a serious problem to the future of Namibian youth.

I believe that one of the key reasons is the lack of domestic policy and national interest. Our government too often works against our business community rather than listen to it. My fellow former parliamentarians believe that we must build stronger bridges of understanding and cooperation between Namibian elected representatives and Namibian business leaders to hasten the fast recovery of our economy.

For that reason, I call upon President Hage Geingob to urgently establish a small Presidential Roundtable Forum of top-level cadres of corporate chairmen, CEOs and top-level economists and high echelon executives of some of our nation's financial institutions to develop sound economic policy guidelines for the urgent Namibian economic recovery. I believe the proposed Presidential Roundtable Forum is the best vehicle of helping our president to turn the Namibian economy on the road to recovery.

Good luck!