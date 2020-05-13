South Africa: Lockdown Diaries - the Politics of Food Parcels in Cape Town

13 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Fiona Anciano, Sj Cooper-Knock, Mmeli Dube, Mfundo Majola, Boitumelo M Papane

'Some leaders are corrupted; they take most of the food their families', wrote Nathi, who lives within an informal settlement in Imizamo Yethu, Cape Town. His words seemed to fit a well-worn truth in South African politics: the delivery of resources and services is skewed by self-interest and patronage.

While Nathi's observation may be true, the truth does not exist as a single, simple story. Truths are multiple, messy and layered. In our Lockdown Diaries project, we have been hearing many stories around the politics of food parcels as we have spoken to a diverse range of over 70 participants from across Cape Town. These stories show that if we focus only on chronicles of corruption (and alleged corruption) we risk missing the bigger picture at play.

Over the five weeks since our project began, people's stories have demonstrated that food parcels are being distributed unevenly across Cape Town as a whole and across particular townships and informal settlements. While some diarists in Khayelitsha had been closely involved in food parcel programmes, others, like Assie, wrote that no food parcels had been distributed in his part of Khayelitsha.

These patchy patterns of delivery mean that parcels are not always reaching...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

