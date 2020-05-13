South Africa: Boetsap Murder Suspect to Appear in Court

press release

A 19-year-old male suspect is expected to appear before the local Magistrates court in Boetsap in connection with a case of murder.

It is alleged on Monday, 11 May 2020 at about 20:00 at Van Wyksfontein farm in Boetsap, a 41-year-old man and the suspect had a quarrel over food. The suspect (19) allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife. The victim was certified dead by Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene.

It is reported the deceased and the suspect were with their employer in Boetsap for hunting purposes. The deceased and the suspect are from Carletonville in Gauteng.

Police investigation continues.