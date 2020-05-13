Tanzania: Electricity Generation Up By 3%

TOTAL electricity generated and distributed rose by 3.0 percent to a cumulative output of 1,932,297.7 megawatts in the quarter ended December last year from 1,875,946.1 megawatts level registered in the corresponding quarter in 2018.

To boost industrialization drive, the government has embarked on implementing the 2,115 megawatts Nyerere Hydropower dam which is expected to more than double the power generation capacity.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), consolidated zonal economic performance report for the quarter ended December last year the notable increase was recorded in the northern and central zones explained by rise in water level in power generation dams.

In the northern zone, electricity increased to 147,925.3 megawatts from 123,214.7 megawatts generated in the corresponding quarter 2018, which is equivalent to 20.1 percent change.

The electricity generation in the central zone increased to 398,251.4 megawatts from 345,173.7 megawatts generated in the corresponding quarter 2018 which is equivalent to 15.4 percent change.

The increase in electricity generation in Dar es Salaam zone was due to capacity utilisation at Tegeta Watsila, Ubungo II and Kinyerezi II power plants.

During the reference period, a total of 1,309,419.1 megawatts was generated compared to 1,308,225.4 megawatts in the corresponding period 2018.

Production of natural gas from Songo Songo and Mnazi Bay fields grew by 3.4 percent to 16,599.0 Million Standard Cubic Feet (MSCF) from 16,051.9 MSCF in the quarter ending December 2018.

This performance was mainly on account of increased demand by TANESCO and manufacturing industries.