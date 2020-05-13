South Africa: 'Stolen Diesel' Worth Almost R500 000 Found in Broken-Down Truck in Free State Town

13 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A truck driver allegedly transporting stolen diesel worth almost half a million rand was arrested at a rest stop in Harrismith in the Free State after being towed there following a breakdown on Tuesday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn, the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team swiftly acted on information and intercepted the truck.

It was travelling from Verkykerskop to Harrismith and was reportedly transporting stolen diesel.

"The truck was found at Harrismith Truck Stop after it had been towed by a breakdown truck on the way," Steyn said.

"The driver of the truck could not provide valid proof where he obtained the fuel and where he was going, consequently he was arrested yesterday for possession of suspected stolen diesel."

The truck, tanker and the trailer containing fuel worth R480 000 were seized for further investigation and the 40-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Harrismith Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Last week, two trucks loaded with loaves of bread and gas bottles hijacked in Nyanga and Harare, Khayelitsha, were stopped in their tracks by Western Cape police.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.