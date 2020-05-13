Tanzania: Recruitment Programme for ICT Engineers, Developers Launched

A LOCAL startup has launched a recruitment and outsourcing platform to help corporates hire top talented engineers and developers in Information Communication and Technology industry.

Christened Smart Lab Talent, the new platform has been launched to support corporates to build topnotch engineering teams and provide support through the collective experience.

"It's hard to hire developers, so we help companies to achieve it by bridging barriers around hiring, identifying top talent that fits specific role, considering the employee lifecycle, and building successful teams," said, the Founder and CEO of Smart Codes, Edwin Bruno.

He said that these professionals are an extended part of Smart Lab and have been recruited to answer specific objectives of the respective employer.

They will be working under the Smart Lab umbrella and delivering exclusively for that particular employer.

Smart Lab Talent recruitment programme is a wing of Smart Lab that aims to link the right talent with the right employer.

It is a new unit that outsources the top engineering teams for their corporate partners and provides them with support through vast technological experience that has already existed in Smart Lab.

"The candidates go through careful scrutiny, screening and training to make sure that they provide their employers with top notch engineering and technological solutions that are crucial in today's demanding world."

According to him, a recruiting process starts with Smart Lab advertising posts on their online platforms.

Then a selected panel of professionals within the organization sits down with the selected interviewees for a meet and greet. The floor is open for these professionals to open up about their careers and expectations.

Selected candidates will go through another interview phase with top management before the final candidates are selected and groomed ready for their future tasks.

"Every company has their visions and how to go about fulfilling them, but everyone will agree that the most investment a business can make is the people they employ."

The founder said questions that employers ask themselves before hiring include whether the candidates have appropriate qualifications, whether they are career-driven and growth oriented and whether they are reliable, trustworthy and loyal.

"We have so far had great success with providing our partner, Vodacom Tanzania Plc, with a team of young, driven, energetic and ambitious Developers, UX/UI experts and copywriters who have all proven to be a great addition to our team, "We are looking forward to receiving more submissions and eventually map out Tanzania as one of the technological hubs in Africa and the world in general," he said.