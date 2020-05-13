Tanzania: Why We Need to Learn From Others

THE talk on re-starting of soccer league in many countries in the world has gained momentum from Germany to Spain and from Italy to France much as the corona virus pandemic is still raging on like wild fire.

And this is what I had cautioned local premier league clubs managements immediately sports in Tanzania was suspended over two months ago; That when the corona virus pandemic is finally conquered by mankind through the assistance of the Almighty God, there would be no provision of time for teams to prepare for the resumption of the league.

I had appealed to the managements of our soccer clubs to ensure that their players were provided with self-training programmes which they could carry out, individually, at their respective homes. The suggestion I had made was not my innovation.

European professional soccer clubs were already doing it and we could not conduct ourselves as if we were living in an island of our own. But was my suggestion taken up by our local clubs? I don't know. But what I know is that given the financial crunch most of our local premier league are locked in, no one cares whether or not his players in his club are in good form.

There is therefore only one thing that is presently going on in everyone's mind and that is money. Everyone, every local premier soccer club wants the league to start so that they can make money.

It's not performance which matters here, but money and that is why we don't care even if Taifa Stars and our soccer clubs are bundled out of continental soccer tournaments in preliminary rounds.

Why should we care when a match between arch soccer rivals, Simba and Young Africans can earn us (but not players) plenty of money? You may be surprised why I have straight away plunged myself into the blame game.

I have done so because narratives I have been hearing, almost endlessly, is re-starting of the local premier league, but not how much our players have been training, individually, at their respective homes.

In fact, the only thing I heard about training was when a couple of coaches were wondering aloud whether the selftraining programmes they had provided their players to undertake, individually, at their respective homes were being adhered to.

One of the coaches had this to say: "I have given each of my players the self-training programmes which they can carry out, individually, at their respective homes... but I'm not sure they are working on them."

The coach said if it was difficult to get them to train the players when they were together, and before the arrival of the Covid-19, he was doubtful they will work on their training programme when they were alone.

And that is the massive challenge we have. We have 'professional soccer players' but who do not behave professionally, that is according to the coach I have just quoted above. What we now need to do is to wait for the day corona virus pandemic is conquered and the local premier league is given green light to re-start.

Once that happens, we would have the opportunity of finding out how fit our premier league players are. If they are found wanting in their form, then we would have the opportunity of passing judgment on their conduct during the sports lockdown.

Since the start of global sports lockdown, it has been comforting reading what Arsenal players have been saying about their coach and the implementation of their selftraining programmes. They have generally been talking about the massive progress in their form they have made in the course of undertaking their self-training programmes, individually, and in their respective homes.

But in Tanzania, the only guys I have heard and witnessed, through their posted video, busy, engaged in selftraining programmes are boxers and athletes. I have yet to see a video of a premier soccer league player engaged in self-training programmes, something that raises a lot of questions and actually tend to support what one of their coaches had said as noted above.

For those who have been reading my columns during the sports lockdown, would recall that I had also spoken of the possibility of introducing a lot of changes in contracts between soccer players and their employers, clubs managements.

Whoever has been following what has been going on in the realm of soccer in Europe, would note that there are a lot of developments going on not only in contracts, but also in other areas. In short, when corona virus pandemic is over, things will never be the same again, from players' contracts to the way football is going to be managed and played.

That is why the Tanzanian soccer world cannot conduct itself as if it is a world in itself. It will also have to learn from the rest on how to manage and run the beautiful game.