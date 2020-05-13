South Africa: Lockdown in Nation Can No Longer Be Justified

13 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By John Gear and Ian Mcgorian

Covid-19 could well be remembered as the 'Panic Pandemic' - decisions have already been made, even bigger decisions are yet to be made. We present a case for your consideration. We argue that suppression/lockdown is not a viable strategy for this country or any other country for that matter, and it never has been.

By its very nature, our argument requires a dispassionate view, one that is data-centric rather than people-centric. There are critical facts in the data that are being disregarded in the people-centric view currently guiding policy. We are careful to postulate the lockdown response hypothesis, but deliberately avoid speculation on other elements.

It is indisputable that we faced "unknown unknowns" at the outset of this pandemic. That position has changed; there is now enough data to require a policy rethink. We can draw certain conclusions and postulate certain outcomes from "known knowns", while requesting that as more data is collected, policy reviews must be ongoing. At the outset of this pandemic, various models were relied on to formulate policy. These models (Imperial College, Oxford, IHME, SACEMA etc.) have been proven demonstrably wrong. The minutiae of how they were so wrong is well recorded and does not warrant...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

