Tanzania: Yanga Favour Dar As Centre to End League Matches

YOUNG Africans Vice-Chairman, Fredrick Mwakalebela suggested that it would be better to make Dar es Salaam the center to finish the remaining Mainland Premier League matches.

With eyes and ears of sports stakeholders in the country directed to the government on when it will announce about the resumption of football activities, there have been debate from sport fans on how they want the games to unfold.

Others are opting to let the usual system of playing home and away matches to continue, while others prefer one center preferably Dar es Salaam to be used for all the remaining league fixtures, saying that would save costs and time.

Speaking yesterday, Mwakalebela said allowing the league to end in the city can be the best option to enable it elapse within a short period of time.

"In my own opinion, if all teams can come here to complete their matches, that would be the best solution since there are enough playing facilities and affordable accommodation for all the teams. "We can use Azam Complex, Uhuru Stadium, National Stadium and even Karume Stadium to play at least four games on a single day. We need to finish the league early so that we can start preparation for the next season, which include registration of players among others," he said.

He added that to use the normal formula of home and away encounters would see the league ending late possibly in August, saying that can bring problems ahead of activities required for the upcoming season.

About the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), Mwakalebela said it has no complications such that it can be concluded within a week.

"ASFC is played on a knockout format and only three stages (quarterfinals, semifinals and finals), are remaining before the winner is attained, hence it is not as complicated as the top flight league," he narrated.

He then insisted that Yanga would like the champion to be declared after completion of all the remaining league games, saying it is the best way to get the credible winner.

On his part, Biashara United Chairman, Selemani Matosa proposed that using the common system of playing home and away games would be good and fair to all teams.