Tanzania: Unity, Solidarity Will Improve Isles Football

YOUNG football players in Zanzibar have been urged to enhance unity and solidarity once they want to see their career grow to top level.

The call was made early this week by Gulioni FC goalkeeper, Ramadhani Hamad Khamis, who insisted that players should realise that personal efforts and close cooperation can help Zanzibar football advance to the next level.

"Unity and solidarity are vital in making a team or player work effectively since football is all about teamwork," he said.

He said the present trend that sees some players undermining others, who are not known, is very dangerous and should be avoided at any cost.

He believes that if all players cooperate and respect each others it will enhance skills sharing and its associated benefits.

Gulioni is one of the new sides in the Isles football league despite being not placed among the big guns. Goalie Ramadhani has done well to enable the team lead the Isles Second Division League.

Representing Zanzibar Urban West, Gulioni have notched 46 points, when the league was suspended in Mid-March this year due to Covid-19 threat.