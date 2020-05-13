South Africa: Local Content Quota Exemption 'Threatens the Livelihoods of Thousands'

analysis

SA's communications authority granted the exemption to broadcasters, which will include eTV and M-Net, following an application by the SABC calling for greater flexibility during the lockdown.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa's (Icasa) move to exempt television broadcasters from local content quotas during the State of Disaster could decimate the sector, which is already struggling during the lockdown, and contradicts the government's plea to support local productions.

This is the view of the Independent Producers Organisation (IPO), which represents SA film and TV producers, in response to the announcement Icasa made last week.

Under the exemption, South Africa's television broadcasters won't be penalised for failing to meet local content requirements. The exemption will continue until three months after the end of the State of Disaster is declared. The exemptions don't apply to local music quotas on the radio.

"It is unthinkable that broadcasters could so heartlessly put the incomes - the lives and careers - of so many thousands of people under such threat," said IPO's Trish Downing.

"And to do that without even talking to us to see if we could find some common ground on a way forward, to find workable ways in...