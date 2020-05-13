South Africa: Bleak Picture of South African Sport Emerges Following COVID-19 Impact Survey

analysis

Sport is mentioned in terms of restrictions relating to lockdown regulations, but there has been no rescue package for the entire industry.

A staggering 83.7% of sports federations surveyed by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) believe they won't survive longer than six months under the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

That is one of the bleak pictures to emerge from respondents to Sascoc's SA Sport Day Zero survey, as the umbrella body attempts to build a picture of the state of sport in the country under the coronavirus pandemic.

Almost all of the sports federations surveyed could be classed as "small sports" and have different business models compared to the big three of football, rugby and cricket, which have billion-rand balance sheets.

While those three sports were included in the survey, they are worlds apart from the likes of gymnastics, hockey or badminton. A sizable 49 of 76 sports federations responded to the survey, which revealed a bleak picture for the sports industry.

Although the survey questionnaire was subjective and didn't ask for scientific metrics to a list of eight questions, the collated responses showed an industry in collapse. Earlier this month smaller sports indicated that they...