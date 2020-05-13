South Africa: How Should Brands Behave These Days?

12 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jonathan Bain

Have brands adopted virtue signalling too aggressively in these strange days? Will it be permissible in future to simply sell a product of quality, without having to surround it with a spurious, world-changing 'purpose'. There is surely value in the mere act of making and buying something of value.

The most crushing aspects of life in one of the world's strictest lockdowns have come to an end. Not only is there a light at the end of the tunnel, but I now have permission to go outside and jog towards it (between 6am and 9am, of course). Level 4 seems to have swiftly changed the mood, however, from one of compliance and solidarity to grumbling insurrection.

What happened to our "chance to reflect" over the last few weeks? I feel like I'm constantly playing catch-up with Covid-19, and the Zeitgeist now seems to be zigging where once it zagged. So, before I join the protest march on Parliament (at least, as far as I can go within 5km of my home), it's perhaps worth considering what insights have been gained over the last five weeks. I'm thinking particularly here of my industry; advertising and marketing.

Initially, I didn't actually have...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

