Tanzania: CTI Projects 50% Production, Employment Decline

THE Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) projects that its members would cut production and employment by more than 50 per cent as Covid-19 hits the manufacturing sector.

In its analysis report over the impact of the pandemic, the confederation hinted that the deadly virus would also cause loss in sales revenues by more than 50 per cent.

The report cites each subsector (with production percentage cuts in brackets) as textile and apparel (67pc), chemical and chemical products (50pc), pharmaceuticals and medical equipment (67pc), plastic and rubber products (25pc) and metal and metal products (67pc).

Textile and apparel industries would slash jobs by 50 per cent, chemical and chemical products (50 pc), energy and electrical (50 pc), metal and metal products (33.3pc) and plastic and rubber products (25pc).

The CTI says according to the data collected, the members took various prompt measures to combat the spread of the virus and mitigate its impacts on their businesses.

Among other steps, the industries have been enhancing hygiene and workers' safety, providing guidance and education to workers, and increasing monitoring of the supply chain to ensure compliance to consumer safety and health measures.

"It is noteworthy that the less desirable measures such as laying off workers, reducing working hours and shutting down operations are also being considered as industries monitor the situation," the report says.

The report further says that the increasing impact of delays in receiving imported consignments has forced some industries to consider sourcing some of their raw materials locally in the future.

It recommends that there was a need for private and public sectors to work closely to alleviate the socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

The CTI further recommends that the industries should adhere to measures advocated by health authorities in preventing the spread of the disease.

It also urges its members to focus on consumer welfare to maintain prices and availability of commodities despite increased operational and distribution costs arising from the requirement to comply with the preventive measures during the distribution.

Based on the data collected from the analysis, the report recommends that the government has to fast-track repayment of outstanding claims by industries, including VAT, 15 per cent additional import duty on industrial sugar and services and goods supplied to the government with the aim of giving business the need for liquidity to boost their working capital during and post Covid-19 recovery period.

The report advises the government to issue a short-term waiver on overdrafts interest charges and short-term loans issued by commercial banks.