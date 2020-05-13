Tanzania: Leagues in Final Stages for Flag Off

SPORTS activities could to return to normalcy as the government stressed that it is in the final stages to flag off football leagues in the country.

This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary (PS), in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Hassan Abbasi, who insisted that they are just waiting a go ahead from President John Magufuli.

All teams which trade in the Mainland Premier League, First Division League (FDL), and Second Division League (SDL), are on standby as president Magufuli already said he is just waiting his advisors to propose the way forward towards resumption of leagues.

Speaking on Monday, Abbasi said after the president's speech, they have been holding various meetings with sports stakeholders to find the best way to restart the leagues.

"Today (Monday), we had a productive meeting with the Chairman of the National Sports Council (NSC), Leodegar Tenga, Secretary General of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Wilfred Kidao and the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Almas Kasongo. "The meeting centered on the procedures we will have to take when president Magufuli will announce that all is ready to resume the leagues because we are waiting for his final decision on the way forward," Abbasi said.

He added that at the moment, they are keenly scrutinising every stage in connection with the restart of the leagues as to whether it should return with supporters or not.

"If the fans will be allowed into the venues, how will they sit and if supporters will not be allowed, then who should be let in, only players without the technical bench?

All these are being discussed before taking the recommendations to the Head of State for further decision.

"The exact date on the restart of the leagues is still unknown but as government, we just want to assure people out there that we are keen to bring back the leagues. We are determined to see the winners are obtained on merit... in the field of play," he said.

Moreover, Abbasi pointed out that the leagues will recommence in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic that is why they want to smartly assess the whole situation to protect lives of people, while enjoying the beautiful game of football.

"At least, we have known how the disease Covid-19 is spread and the best measures to tackle it that is why we are now thinking of restarting our football leagues soon," said he.

Reacting, Ruvu Shooting Information Officer, Masau Bwire suggested that it would be better to see the top flight league unfolding using the usual home and away system.

"When you play at home, even if there are few supporters, you feel a sense of confidence unlike with what others are proposing that Dar es Salaam should be used as a center for all teams to descend and finish their remaining matches. "Using Dar es Salaam, it will favour only few teams, while the rest will be visitors something which is not fair or else the season should be cancelled," he suggested.