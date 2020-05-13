Malawi: Mutharika Re-Election Will Mark 'New Chapter' for Malawi, Says Atupele

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance running mate Atupele Muluzi'shas called on people in the country to rally behind President Peter Mutharika and vote for him so that they should claim a resounding victory.

Muluzi was speaking in Bangwe enroute to Mulanje on a whistle stop tour.

He reminded Malawians that the DPP and UDF have everal aspects in common that is being democratic and development conscious.

"If you notice the two parties have alot of aspects in common. Our agenda is to improve the welfare of people in this country. For this to happen we need to rally behind Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and give him all votes on July 2," said AA, who is also leader of UDF.

DPP vice-president (South), Kondwani Nankhumwa who is accompanying Muluzi said President Mutharika made a right choice for the vice presidency seat.

"I have worked with Atupele Muluzi and I know he is capable of delivering on that post. I should assure everyone here, President Mutharika made a wise decision. So let us give him all the support," said Nankhumwa.

As the tour continued Muluzi also addressed people at Mkando Trading Center urging them to vote for Mutharika enmasse.

"When you see a UDF member you have seen your brother. We are united to win the forthcoming elections let's support President Mutharika."

The Constitution Court on February 3, nullified the May 2019 presidential election results and ordered for a fresh poll on July 2.