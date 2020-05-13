Zimbabwe: Water Woes Hit Mutare Suburb

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).
12 May 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Donald Nyarota

Mutare — Residents of a high-density suburb in Mutare are facing a health time bomb as they have gone for four months without water following the vandalism of a transformer which was used to pump water to their homes.

Hundreds of residents in Triang of Raheem, a newly developed residential suburb in Dangamvura have not been accessing the precious liquid as the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is yet to replace the transformer.

Residents in the suburb have expressed their concern over the 'lackadaisical' attitude of the power utility ZESA for failing to attend to the issue in time.

Tendai Samanga a resident in Triang said they are now worried over their health as people are now fetchi9ng water from makeshift wells, exposing them to water borne disease.

"We have gone for almost four months without water after our transformer was vandalised, we use electricity to pump water into our homes.

"We don't have water, we are fetching water from dirty wells, we are worried that ZESA has been lackadaisical about this issue, how about if we are infected by coronavirus and cholera and other water borne diseases," he said

Another resident Susan Kozwa said women were bearing the brunt of the problems as they are the one tasked by default to fetch water from unprotected sources.

She said children are also not spared as they are under the primary care of their mothers who are now forced to do laundry with water fetched from unclean sources.

"We as women we are more on the receiving end as we need water to do our laundry, ewe g with our children especially girls and they are exposed.

"We have approached responsible authorities and they have said they don't have money to replace the transformer at the moment," she said

ZETDC boss Milton Munodawafa said while ZESA was aware of the problem, the power utility is facing financial constraints to attend to the issue as cases of vandalism of transformers were on the rise.

"Yes, we are very much aware of the challenge in that area Triang of Raheem, but our challenge we have a long list of areas which need transformers but we are going to solve the matter very soon," he said

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.