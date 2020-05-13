Somalia: At Least 4 Hurt As IED Blast Targets Police Checkpoint in Mogadishu

At least two soldiers were reported to have been hurt in a hand grenade attack targeted a security checkpoint in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Monday night.

The attack took place at the Tarabunka junction, where Somali police search the vehicles as part of the security measures put in place in the capital by the Federal Government.

Following the explosion, the police opened fire at different directions with reports that two civilians at a nearby area have been wounded by the stray bullets.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, however, such blasts are mostly attributed to Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda affiliate fighting the government.