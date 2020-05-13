Somalia: UN Envoy Facilitates Virtual Meeting On Qardho Flood Crisis At Puntland Request

12 May 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Upon the request of the Government of Puntland, the UN envoy James Swan facilitated a meeting for International Partners to mobilize humanitarian support and re-construction efforts for the flood-hit Qardho.

During the meeting, President Deni has thanked all international partners who participated in the meeting and said Puntland looks forward to the humanitarian mobilization efforts.

Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire has also participated in the virtual conference on the Qardho flood crisis, according to Puntland state presidency.

At least 6 people lost their lives after a flash flood in the town last month, making hundreds of residents homeless and destroying houses and commercial buildings.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.