Somalia: UN Envoy Facilitates Virtual Meeting On Qardho Flood Crisis At Puntland Request

Upon the request of the Government of Puntland, the UN envoy James Swan facilitated a meeting for International Partners to mobilize humanitarian support and re-construction efforts for the flood-hit Qardho.

During the meeting, President Deni has thanked all international partners who participated in the meeting and said Puntland looks forward to the humanitarian mobilization efforts.

Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire has also participated in the virtual conference on the Qardho flood crisis, according to Puntland state presidency.

At least 6 people lost their lives after a flash flood in the town last month, making hundreds of residents homeless and destroying houses and commercial buildings.