Sudan: 'Cautions Calm' in Sudan's Kassala After Clampdown On Tribal Strife

Kassala — An uneasy calm returned to Kassala in eastern Sudan on Monday following reconciliation efforts by tribal leaders, and the deployment of a government security force to quell ongoing clashes between Nuba and Beni Amer tribesmen over the past few days.

Prime Minister Hamdok has expressed his concerns regarding the recent violence that claimed the lives of 10 people and wounded more than 100 others.

Hindi Ebeid, head of the Nuba Affairs Coordination Council in Kassala told Dabanga Radio that the districts where the recent violence occurred have been quiet for now. "A cautious calm has returned to the city after the deployment of adequate security forces" he added.

Ebeid explained that the native administration leaders of all tribes in the region with the cooperation of the government authorities announced a singing of a truce between the disputed tribes in Kassala. "Now our top priorities are ending the violence and singing the truce agreement. Then an investigative committee will be formed to investigate the incident," he said. Obeid said that on Sunday, there were limited clashes in the city of Kassala, where two people were injured, and several houses were burned.

As reported previously by Radio Dabanga, tribal clashes in Kassala between Nuba and Beni Amer tribesmen the past three days left eight dead and more than 80 injured. Kassala governor Maj Gen Mahmoud Babikir confirmed that 59 people from both sides have been arrested, mainly in the Kadugli and El Shaabiya districts.

Security force

On Monday, Lt Gen Khaled El Shami, Deputy chief of staff of Army operations, Lt Gen Khalid Abdin arrived in Kassala. In a press statement, Abdin confirmed that they have "full authority from the central government to reinforce the security and public order in the city".

Abdin clarified that they deployed enough law enforcement forces and more troops in their way to Kassala. "We are meeting the native administration leaders in the coming days and the security forces will remain here until peace and security can be restored in the city," he said.

FFC

In a statement, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) in Kassala imputed the recent violence to the acting governor and its security committee for not providing sufficient security forces.

In the statement, they urged the central government to increase security forces and swiftly contain the security situation in the city. They also called on the disputed parties to stop conflicts and embrace the FFC's initiative for peace and reconciliation.

Prine Minister Hamdok

On his twitter account, Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok stated that the violence in some regions in the country requires addressing its root causes through a comprehensive peace. "To address the root causes of these violence circles we have to expedite the appointment of state governors;" the PM said.

The PM further expressed his concerns regarding the recent violence in Kassala, and urged all residents "to show sincere national spirit, solidarity, and interdependence, and thus disregard regionalism or tribalism and embrace peace, tolerance, and dialogue".

