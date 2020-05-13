Sudan: Protest in Central Darfur As Violence Continues

12 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nierteti — Residents protested against the deteriorating security situation in Nierteti in Central Darfur on Monday. The same day, militiamen shot and killed Tijani Ahmad (28) in west Nierteti near Unamid headquarters.

In another incident on Monday, militiamen wearing military uniforms robbed a group of civilians travelling from Jebel Marra to Nierteti of five donkeys and four camels.

Protestors complained about the growing violence and human rights violations in the area. They lament that Central Darfur see repeated violence including rape, gender-based violence, and plundering of property.

The protestors demanded the Central Darfur government protect the people from these frequent attacks, provide security, disarm the militiamen, and collect unauthorised weapons.

Disarmament

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, the High Committee for the Collection of Weapons and Unlicensed Vehicles decided to deploy a joint force of army soldiers and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to confiscate illegal weapons in all states of Sudan. All unregistered vehicles and all four-wheel drive vehicles will be confiscated as well.

The police and other security services will provide detection devices and police dogs to help find hidden weapons.

The High Committee, that is chaired headed by RSF commander and deputy chairman of the Sovereign Council Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', decided that four-wheel drive vehicles may only be used by the army, the police and other security services, especially Land Cruisers. All these vehicles in Sudan will be confiscated to be used by the state.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.