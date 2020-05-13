Sudan: Protest in Central Darfur As Violence Continues

Nierteti — Residents protested against the deteriorating security situation in Nierteti in Central Darfur on Monday. The same day, militiamen shot and killed Tijani Ahmad (28) in west Nierteti near Unamid headquarters.

In another incident on Monday, militiamen wearing military uniforms robbed a group of civilians travelling from Jebel Marra to Nierteti of five donkeys and four camels.

Protestors complained about the growing violence and human rights violations in the area. They lament that Central Darfur see repeated violence including rape, gender-based violence, and plundering of property.

The protestors demanded the Central Darfur government protect the people from these frequent attacks, provide security, disarm the militiamen, and collect unauthorised weapons.

Disarmament

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, the High Committee for the Collection of Weapons and Unlicensed Vehicles decided to deploy a joint force of army soldiers and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to confiscate illegal weapons in all states of Sudan. All unregistered vehicles and all four-wheel drive vehicles will be confiscated as well.

The police and other security services will provide detection devices and police dogs to help find hidden weapons.

The High Committee, that is chaired headed by RSF commander and deputy chairman of the Sovereign Council Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', decided that four-wheel drive vehicles may only be used by the army, the police and other security services, especially Land Cruisers. All these vehicles in Sudan will be confiscated to be used by the state.

