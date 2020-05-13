Sudan: 242 Held by RSF for South Darfur Tribal Clashes

12 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nyala — A total of 242 suspects have been arrested and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia has deployed 300 combat vehicles in the area in South Darfur beset by recent tribal clashes.

Tribal leaders cooperated with authorities to arrested suspects and retrieve a great number of stolen livestock during the recent violence between the Fallata and Rizeigat tribesmen last week.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, in a statement on Sunday, the deputy commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia, Maj Gen Abdelrahim Hamdan, confirmed that his forces managed to retrieve at least 20,000 head livestock that was plundered during the clashes.

Hamdan praised the tribal leaders of Beni Halba in Ed El Fursan and Gimir in Katila for their cooperation with authorities to retrieve the stolen properties and accommodate those affected by the violence. Hamdan also praised Rizeigat leaders for their cooperation to arrest 241 suspected people in the recent violence.

Hamdan explained that their mission consists of restoring peace and security, capture those responsible for the recent violence, and recover the looted property as well as collecting unauthorised weapons. "The security forces will remain in this area until security is restored," he concluded.

The acting governor of South Darfur asserted that those responsible from both disputed parties will face justice.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.