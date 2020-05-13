Sudan: 242 Held by RSF for South Darfur Tribal Clashes

Nyala — A total of 242 suspects have been arrested and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia has deployed 300 combat vehicles in the area in South Darfur beset by recent tribal clashes.

Tribal leaders cooperated with authorities to arrested suspects and retrieve a great number of stolen livestock during the recent violence between the Fallata and Rizeigat tribesmen last week.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, in a statement on Sunday, the deputy commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) government militia, Maj Gen Abdelrahim Hamdan, confirmed that his forces managed to retrieve at least 20,000 head livestock that was plundered during the clashes.

Hamdan praised the tribal leaders of Beni Halba in Ed El Fursan and Gimir in Katila for their cooperation with authorities to retrieve the stolen properties and accommodate those affected by the violence. Hamdan also praised Rizeigat leaders for their cooperation to arrest 241 suspected people in the recent violence.

Hamdan explained that their mission consists of restoring peace and security, capture those responsible for the recent violence, and recover the looted property as well as collecting unauthorised weapons. "The security forces will remain in this area until security is restored," he concluded.

The acting governor of South Darfur asserted that those responsible from both disputed parties will face justice.

