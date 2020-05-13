Sudan's Security and Defence Council Discusses Response to Violence, Restructuring Security Apparatus

Khartoum — On Monday, the Sudanese Security and Defence Council held a meeting in the capital Khartoum to assess the widespread violence in the country and the possibilities for robust mechanisms to address it. The meeting formed a committee headed by the Minister of Justice to draft a legal framework concerning the reform of the former National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

In a press statement on Monday, Minister of Interior Affairs and Rapporteur of the Security and Defence Council, Police Lt Gen El Tereifi Idris, said that the meeting praised the role of the Sudanese security forces and health workers in handling the security situation in the country. The meeting also discussed the possibilities of reinforcing the roles of political, social and media to address the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Idris also noted that the meeting concluded that Members of the Sovereign Council should conduct field visits in the conflict-affected regions to assess the situation.

He added that the meeting discussed the conditions of Sudanese stranded abroad due to the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and the possibilities to address their situation. The meeting further discussed the precautionary social distancing measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

