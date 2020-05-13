Liberia: Justice Minister Recovers From COVID-19, Hails Doctors, Nurses for Pulling Him Through

Monrovia — Liberia's Justice Minister Cllr. Frank Musah Dean has been released from the 14 Military Hospital, just fifteen days after testing positive for the killer virus.

Leaving the facility off the Robertsfield Highway Tuesday, Cllr. Dean paid homage to the doctors and nurses who helped him pull through a difficult period.

"I leave the 14 Military Hospital this morning after having been declared free of the deadly COVID-19 virus," the minister told FrontPageAfrica. "I leave behind a team of trained, professional, dedicated selfless and above all, patriotic health workers. I wish to thank the doctors, who went beyond the call of duty, consistent with their Hippocratic Oath, to ensure the proper treatment and care for me. I wish to thank the nurses, the respiratory technicians, psychosocial therapists, support staff (janitors, caterers) and other technicians serving at the hospital, who so selflessly assisted in the course of my treatment and care. The team is doing such a wonderful job. They are miracle workers. I certainly cannot thank them enough."

Minister Dean was one of a few senior government officials who tested positive in the aftermath of the death of Mr. Marcus Soko, head of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Soko fell sick after a national security meeting which brought together nearly 30 officials of government at the Ministry of National Defense on April 11, 2020.

Mr. Soko had been symptomatic and ailing for nearly a week at his home, until he was rushed to the 14th Military Hospital late last Thursday night where he was pronounced dead.

He was taken to the 14 Military Hospital late Thursday; but authorities tell FPA that he arrived too late and died before arrival. A doctor who was in the unit reportedly tried to resuscitate him, but it was to no avail.

FrontPageAfrica had learned that Mr. Soko has in recent days participated in a number of high-security meetings relating to the government's COVID-19 response.

Dean told FPA shortly after he was tested positive that he was in fact in the security meeting on April 11th. "Yes! April 11, the Joint Security met and subsequently on another day. I am the chair."

On Tuesday, Minister Dean expressed thanks and appreciation to his family, relatives, friends, well-wishers and the Liberian people. "I thank the many of whom I had not interacted with prior to my admission, for their prayers, supplications, and goodwill messages, wishing me speedy recovery. It was positively overwhelming. I can assure you all, it helped with the healing process. I thank you from my heart.

The minister also expressed thanks to President George Manneh Weah for the facility which helped nurture him back to good health. "I wish to thank the President and the Government of Liberia for the 14 Military hospital; and being in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. I wish to thank members of the Legislature, the Judiciary, my cabinet colleagues, members of the Joint Security and other officials of Government for their support during my illness. Finally, as we continue to combat this deadly virus, let us steadfastly adhere to the health protocols. Wash your hands, do not touch your face, wear a mask when outside your home and observe social distancing. Most of all, at the slightest symptom(s), go and get tested.

Seek early medical assistance."

Minister Dean's recovery comes as Liberia recorded 211 positive cases and 20 deaths as of Monday.

Among the latest cases, three came Montserrado county and two from Gbarpolu county.

Since March 16 -May 9, 2020, a total of 1,330 suspected and probable cases have been reported across 13 counties. Of these, two hundred four (204) have been confirmed including 35 health workers.

Montserrado county remains the hotspot with 88.2% of the confirmed cases. A total of 20 deaths (CFR-11.8%) in confirmed cases including two health workers have been recorded.

Some 60% of the reported deaths were community deaths that were swabbed by the surveillance system o 98.5% of confirmed cases are locally transmitted and 1.5% remains imported with the age range among confirmed cases is 1 month to 74 years with median age 42 years.

A total of 2,321 contacts have been recorded; 66 (2.8%) have tested positive; 1,463 (63%) have completed 14 days follow up; while 892 (38.4%) remains under active follow-up with 97.3% seen in the last 24 hours. Also, a total of 78 high risk contacts remain under observation in precautionary observation centers in four counties