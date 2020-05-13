South Africa: Turning the Tide - We Need to Work in Order Not to Starve

12 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Mike Abel

Without earning and spending, there is simply no recovery. Only poverty. And more Covid-19 due to lowered immune systems and enormous stress.

A number of people have asked me to unpack my growing concerns regarding an extended #lockdown in a simple and accessible way.

As I've said all along, I've always been a great supporter of the initial five-week lockdown as we, together, heeded the call to flatten the curve and give our country time to prepare our health services.

But now, without a certain cure on the horizon, and possibly even 18-24 months away, Covid-19 is, sadly, the new normal, lurking among us.

So, below is my view of where we find ourselves and what we can actually do.

There is currently a certain narrative in our country which wrongly implies that discussing the socio-economic impact of Covid-19 is somehow being disrespectful to the intention of saving lives. I'd like to point out why this is not the case, but in fact, the complete opposite.

It's an essential conversation we need to have if we indeed do want to save lives and help fend off a calamitous tragedy.

Having worked from time to time at the coalface of poverty...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.