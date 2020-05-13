South Africa: Turning the Tide - We Need to Work in Order Not to Starve

opinion

Without earning and spending, there is simply no recovery. Only poverty. And more Covid-19 due to lowered immune systems and enormous stress.

A number of people have asked me to unpack my growing concerns regarding an extended #lockdown in a simple and accessible way.

As I've said all along, I've always been a great supporter of the initial five-week lockdown as we, together, heeded the call to flatten the curve and give our country time to prepare our health services.

But now, without a certain cure on the horizon, and possibly even 18-24 months away, Covid-19 is, sadly, the new normal, lurking among us.

So, below is my view of where we find ourselves and what we can actually do.

There is currently a certain narrative in our country which wrongly implies that discussing the socio-economic impact of Covid-19 is somehow being disrespectful to the intention of saving lives. I'd like to point out why this is not the case, but in fact, the complete opposite.

It's an essential conversation we need to have if we indeed do want to save lives and help fend off a calamitous tragedy.

Having worked from time to time at the coalface of poverty...