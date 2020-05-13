Malawi: Mbulu Says 'My Time Will Come'

12 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Benjamin Nyirenda

Malawi international Richard Mbulu has found the going tough in the South African Absa Premiership as he has failed to even bang a single goal since joining Baroka United in July last year.

Mbulu joined the South African side with high expectations coming from a good season with Costa da Sol FC in Mozambique but after playing 20 games in the PSL he is yet to find the back of the net.

In an interview with Nyasa Times the former Mafco FC striker said that his time will come and he will score goals.

Mbulu said that he is not putting pressure on himself but working hard to make sure things fall in place.

"Yes as a striker your job is to score goals. At times it becomes difficult but you don't give up. That's what I am doing. I am not giving up but keep on working hard.

" My time will come and I will start scoring goals. All you need is that one goal and your confidence will come back and if I can do that all will be fine. It's just that this break due to COVID-19 has also played a part in slowing me down. Maybe if the games were continuing we could be saying other things by now. But as I have said my time will come," Mbulu said.

Mbulu in his last season in the Mozambican league scored nine goals in 30 matches.

He signed a three-year contract with the Limpopo-based side.

