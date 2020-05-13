Sudan: Four Dead As 161 New COVID-19 Cases Registered

Khartoum — Sudan's Federal Ministry of Health reported 161 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on Monday and four fatalities. On Sunday, 201 new cases were reported, this brings the total number of cases in the country to 1,526 including 74 deaths.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Health urged the Sudanese public to follow and respect the precautionary social distancing measures.

On Sunday, some political parties and activists criticised the decision of the Sennar local authority to lift some of the precautionary social distancing measures such as opening the city's market while Covid-19 cases are increasing in the city. On Monday alone 15 new cases were reported in Sennar.

In a joint statement on Monday, the Sudanese Congress Party, the Unionist Parties Alliance, and the Arab Socialist Baath Party in Sennar denounced the decision. In the statement, they demand the dismissal of the acting Minister of Health and assign a competent replacement to manage the health situation in the city.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, some residents in Sennar expressed their concerns that the pandemic might spread wider if the local government and people don't follow the precautionary measures. "On Monday, the city's market was so crowded, a lot of people came from adjacent localities," they said.

