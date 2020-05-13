Sudan: Traditional Administration in Kadugli Presents Vision for Security and Stability

12 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadugli — The Traditional Administration of Greater Kadugli Locality have presented a detailed report on the recent incidents in the state in the area of Um Sha'aran the southern rural of Kadugli locality.

The Secretary-General of the Government of Southern Kordufan, received the report of the traditional administration, praising the role of the administration during the past period, and their efforts for missing the opportunity for those who wanted the split of the rank.

The traditional administration vision is to sit with the conflicting parties to confirm government's desire to restore security and stability, added that the security violations in the state annoyed the traditional administration, describing their efforts as supportive for the government in addressing all security violations in the state.

