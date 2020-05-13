Sudan: Consensus Forces Call for Missing Opportunity to Predators On Deadlock

Khartoum — The Forces of National Consensus have called for the effective implementation of the comprehensive ban and health measures to bring the country on shore of health and recovery.

In a statement it issued Tuesday morning, the Forces of National Consensus commended role of the medical cadres, and their steadfastness in fulfilling their duty despite the scarcity of capabilities.

The statement also praised the steadfastness of the citizens who depend for their livelihood on a daily work, stressing that this situation imposed by the urgent necessity for the protection of peoples' lives , calling on the citizens for a further hold out to miss the predators the opportunity to break the decision for the extension of the deadlock.