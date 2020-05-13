Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Phone Call From Saudi Crown Prince

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan Abdul Rahman, received a phone call from Prince Mohamed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, regarding the bilateral relations and ways of developing them further in all fields, besides the issues of common concern.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed, during the phone call, the Kingdom's support to the stability of Sudan and to continue its efforts for removing the name of Sudan from the list of states sponsors of terrorism.