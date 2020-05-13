Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Phone Call From Ethiopian Prime Minister

12 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan Abdul Rahman, received a phone call from the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The two sides discussed the developing relations between the two countries, and means for enhancing them further, especially in the economic fields, as well as the regional and international issues of common concern.

The two sides have stressed on cooperation in a manner that realizes the common interests of the two countries and meets the aspirations of their peoples.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister has asserted importance of the cooperation of the region's countries for the promotion of peace and security.

