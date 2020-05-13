Sudan: Al-Burhan Made Phone Calls to Officials in Southern Sudan's Government

12 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan Abdul Rahman, made a phone call to Dr. Riek Machar, the First Vice-President of the Government of the State of South Sudan, during which they reviewed the course of implementation of the peace agreement in the south and the efforts made to enhance security, stability and development.

Dr. Riek Machar,on his part, expressed appreciation of the government and people of his country, for the role played by Sudan as head of the current session of the IGAD to achieve peace and stability in south Sudan.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Sovereign Council made a phone call, to Mr. Tut Galwak, the Adviser of Security Affairs President of President Salva Kiir Mayardit, during which he reviewed cooperation of all parties to realize the terms of the peace agreement on ground in a way that enhances security and stability in the state of South Sudan.

