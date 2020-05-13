Sudan: 161 New Cases of Infections With Corona Virus, With 4 Deaths

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced on Monday, the registration of 161 new cases of corona virus, in addition to 4 deaths.

The new cases registered in the states of Khartoum (100) cases, North Kordofan (20), Al-Gadarif (12), Al-Gazira (9), Sennar (7) (including two new cases and five cases from yesterday, Sunday), Kassala (5), White Nile (2), West Darfur (2) and one case in each of the states of, Central Darfur, River Nile, Red Sea, and South Darfur.

Regarding the deaths' cases, (one death) in th Khartoum state, (two deaths) in Al- Gezira state, (one death) in White Nile state for a person who came from the state of Al- Gezira.

The newly registered cases of infection with corona virus brings the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan to (1526) cases, including (74) deaths.

The cumulative of total of cases o infection since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan, according to the affected states, Khartoum (1249) cases, Al-Gazira (64) cases, North Kordofan (62) cases, Al-Gadarif (44) cases, Sennar (42) cases, South Darfur (17) cases , River Nile (9) cases, Northern state (7) cases, Kassala (6) cases, North Darfur (5) cases, West Kordofan (5) cases, East Darfur (2) cases, West Darfur (4) cases, White Nile (4) cases, Central Darfur ( 2) cases, Red Sea (2) cases, Southern Kordofan (1 case) and Blue Nile (1 case).

For the recovery cases, (12) cases were recovered, (7) in Khartoum State and (5) in Gezira State, bringing the total number of people recovering to (161).

The federal Ministry has indicated the conduction of daily laboratory examination for (205) samples in the National Laboratory for Public Health where (147) cases were positive for the first time with a positive rate of 71.7%, also, (26) samples were examined in the Blue Nile Institute laboratory of which (10) is positive for the first time with a positive rate of 38.4%.

The Ministry confirmed patients' reception of the necessary medical care, while the follow-up contacts system continues to actively search for new cases.

The Federal Ministry of Health stressed on the need for citizens adherence to the implementation of the preventive guidelines represented in (he social distancing, hand washing, the etiquette for sneezing and coughing), and to adhere to the Health Emergencies Law by staying at home and to move only in the extreme necessity, in addition to the immediate reporting of suspicions to the numbers 221 for Khartoum state, and 9090 for all the Sudan's' states.

The Federal Ministry of Health has also pointed out to follow-up its official website, https://fmoh.gov.sd, and its Facebook page to see the daily epidemiological situation, and not to adopt false news appearing on the pages of social networking sites before the official announcement of the Federal Ministry of Health.