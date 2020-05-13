Sudan: Al Taayshi - Endeavors to Complete All Peace Aspects Delayed Its Implementation

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, member of the peace negotiating delegation, Mohamed Hassan Osman Al Taayshi, affirmed that the peace efforts are steadily progressing in Juba negotiations, attributing the delay in implementing the peace file for the serious and careful endeavors for completing all the peace aspects.

Al Taayshi, pointed during his statements to the economic radio today, to a number of challenges that can be overcome by the ability of paying the peace dues and the achievement of a comprehensive national consensus, adding that the parties to the negotiations are working hard to make them the last in Sudan, and that the year 2020 to be the year of peace.

He stressed on the necessity for the establishment of security, the imposition of the state's prestige in order to prevent violations and chaos in the country, indicating that the conflicts in the eastern states and Darfur have their roots, and should be dealt with by imposing the law and the provisions of state control.

He emphasized the return of life in Darfur to normal following the government's immediate intervention, adding that reaching an agreement between the different components needs more time to be fully achieved in light of the number of outstanding issues represented in the wealth, power and security arrangements issues in the Darfur peace track.

He commended role of the regional and international mediation in supporting the peace process, stressing the need for concerted internal and external efforts in the coming stage, denying the existence of any external agenda during the negotiation and that all efforts are going well.