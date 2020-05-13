Sudan: Al Fashir Receives RSF Convoy of Health Support

Al-Fashir — The Governor, caretaker, of North Darfur state, Major General Malik al-Tayeb Khojali, received today in the Army's field in al-Fashir, the health aid package provided by the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces in support of the state's efforts to combat the corona pandemic.

The governor addressed the celebration attended by the members of the State Security Committee, chairman and members of the coordinative organ for the confrontation of the corona pandemic, the executive leaders and a group of citizens.

During his address the governor appreciated the roles and efforts RSF for maintaing security and stability, and providing services to citizens in various social fields.

He added that the preventive measures taken by the state's government have contributed to curbing the spread of the corona virus, commending the convoy of aid of the RSF, stressing that it represents AN additional support for the state's efforts in confronting the pandemic, calling on citizens to adhere to precautionary measures and to stay in homes.

On his part, the Director General of the state's Ministry of Health, Dr. Suleiman Adam Iddris, referred to arrangements being made the state's health ministry by the implementation of a spraying campaign in the city of Al Fashir to eliminating mosquitoes and reduce the spread of the corona virus.

He pointed to the registration of (5) confirmed cases until now who some of them are receiving the necessary treatment at the quarantine and the isolation unit in Zamzam area, 15 kilometers south of Al-Fashir. Iddris called on all citizens to adhere to the necessary preventive measures to limit the spread of the disease.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Health NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The commander of the health support convoy of the RSF, Colonel SalIh Mohamed Bishr, pointed that the convoy contains medical equipment, treatment supplies, masks, and sterilization materials.

the official of the RSF Information and Coordination Office, Lt. Col. Musab Ahmed Mohamed Mahmoud Salem, explained that the health support convoy implemented under the directives of the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Lieutenant-General Muhamed Hamdan Daglo, describing the components of the convoy as the most recent in the world for the confrontation of the deadly corona virus, calling on everyone, especially young people, to cooperate with the convoy to achieve Its purposes.

It is worth noting that the health support convoy that the Rapid Support Forces sent to North Darfur state included more than 15 military four-wheel drive vehicles carrying amounts of medical supplies including, medical masks, disinfectants, spraying equipment, and medical clothing and shoes".