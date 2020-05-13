East Africa: Sudan Participates in Extraordinary Meeting of COMESA General Secretariat

12 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudan has participated, today, in the extraordinary meeting of the COMESA General Secretariat held via video conference, chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Mohamed Ali Abdullah, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Customs Authority, the Central Bank of Sudan, the Director of International Relations of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the representatives of the COMESA Coordination Unit.

The meeting discussed a number of issues, of which most important are the guidelines for the movement of goods and services across the COMESA region during the corona pandemic, and the contributions of the organization's member states.

Meanwhile, the meeting discussed developments in file of the building of the COMESA secretariat.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade introduced the Sudan's presentation, during which he extended thanks to the COMESA General Secretariat, represented by its Secretary-General, and her visit to Sudan with a high-level delegation to support the change the Sudan is witnessing, calling for the provision of economic statistics for goods and services in light of the corona pandemic to contribute to the setting of policies that help countries in their strategy for the combat of the corona pandemic.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.