East Africa: Sudan Participates in Extraordinary Meeting of COMESA General Secretariat

Khartoum — The Sudan has participated, today, in the extraordinary meeting of the COMESA General Secretariat held via video conference, chaired by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Mohamed Ali Abdullah, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Customs Authority, the Central Bank of Sudan, the Director of International Relations of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the representatives of the COMESA Coordination Unit.

The meeting discussed a number of issues, of which most important are the guidelines for the movement of goods and services across the COMESA region during the corona pandemic, and the contributions of the organization's member states.

Meanwhile, the meeting discussed developments in file of the building of the COMESA secretariat.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade introduced the Sudan's presentation, during which he extended thanks to the COMESA General Secretariat, represented by its Secretary-General, and her visit to Sudan with a high-level delegation to support the change the Sudan is witnessing, calling for the provision of economic statistics for goods and services in light of the corona pandemic to contribute to the setting of policies that help countries in their strategy for the combat of the corona pandemic.