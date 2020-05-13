Sudan: Foreign Ministry Commends Role of Sudanese Communities to Combat Corona

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the Sudanese communities in many countries for their role and contributions in launching initiatives for the mobilization of the material and technical support to mitigate the effects of the corona pandemic on the people inside the country and abroad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement describing the initiatives of the Sudanese communities abroad as a reflection to the spirit of brotherhood, and cohesion among the Sudanese people.

Foreign Ministry has expressed thanks to the Sudanese communities in Egypt, Doha, Addis Abba, Madrid, who extended valuable financial support, besides the Sudanese Legal Association in Qatar, the IGAD Secretariat and their donation of significant amounts of cash.

The Sudanese community in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia donated 10 laryngeal exams devices, with the donation of the Sudanese community in Istanbul represented in medical equipment, which is being delivered in cooperation with Sudanese embassy in Ankara.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere thanks to all those who contributed in alleviating the suffering of Sudanese citizens stranded abroad by providing them with shelter, or by showing the authentic Sudanese solidarity values in the diaspora countries, such as the Sudanese community in Turkey, which supported abusive families to alleviate the consequences of their suffering resulting from this pandemic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended in its statement the great efforts made by the Sudan's missions in Cairo, Aswan, Amman (Jordan), Kuwait, Bangkok, Algeria, Benghazi, and New Delhi, in supporting stranded citizens, and providing housing and shelter for them under these exceptional health conditions, stressing that it will spare no effort to alleviate the suffering of Sudanese citizens stranded abroad through its various embassies, and will continue to communicate with all friendly countries and international organizations to bring the necessary support to bring the country to safety from this pandemic.