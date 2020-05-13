Sudan: Laboratory and Plan to Speed up Access to Suspected Cases

12 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Joint Central Corona Emergency Chamber affirmed in its meeting today, chaired by the Secretary-General of the Khartoum State government, Al Tatyeb Al-Sheikh, the taking of further precautions to reduce movement and congestions in sales sites in light of the increase in cases of corona infection.

The Deputy the of Health General Director expected the increase of the discovered cases after application of the plan, the increase of rapid response vehicles, and resume the services of the Jabra Hospital laboratory, explaining that one of the advantages of this plan is to reach the largest number of infected people, stressing on the importance of an effective ban and complete closure to stop the movement to stop the spread of the virus.

The Health Director General indicated a significant improvement in the reception of emergency cases in government hospitals, which its number reached (22) hospitals.

The following are the required requirements. The committee stressed that service fuel is only for vehicles operating in the Corona emergency and that the committee in charge of strategic goods will follow up on this issue as the bread and gas commodity has stabilized and that there are intensive efforts to complete the sugar of citizens as the Khartoum campaign for cleanliness has begun.

