South Africa: The Lockdown Cannot Hold

13 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Geordin Hill-Lewis

Support for the lockdown has evaporated as millions of families face the anxiety of a collapse in income, loss of jobs, and for many, real hunger.

Saul Musker ("The lockdown has worked", Daily Maverick 11 May 2020) seems to have distinguished himself as the only person, besides President Cyril Ramaphosa himself, still defending the government's conduct of this crisis.

But his slavish, arrogant and insult-laden rant is unbecoming of a staffer in the private office of the president, and only serves to give us some insight into how panicky the Presidency is becoming for lack of a plan.

There is a fast-growing list of senior specialists, academics, advisers and the president's own colleagues on the sinister "National Command Council" who oppose the continuation of the hard lockdown.

The government's own senior epidemiological advisers say that the lockdown has "served its purpose". Professor Shabir Madhi, a member of the government's Health Advisory Panel, has gone so far as to say that the continued lockdown "is setting us up for greater mortality from non-Covid illnesses". This echoes the findings of a panel of statisticians who found that deaths as a result of the lockdown will likely exceed deaths from Covid-19. The Finance...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

