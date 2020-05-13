South Africa: PSL and Safa Form Football Task Team to Reboot Season

analysis

South Africa's football bodies have formed a task team to look at some of the issues on the resumption of the sport in the country - chief among those being health concerns.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the South African Football Association (Safa) converged virtually in a Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) meeting to chart a way forward for the possible resumption of football activity in the country.

After the meeting, the two parties resolved to form a task team to look at the concerns raised and prepare a submission to the committee. The submissions will later be sent to the government for consideration.

The primary concern is, of course, guaranteeing the safety of the players and support staff - bearing in mind that football is a contact sport.

Safa said the task team comprises its recently appointed acting chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe, Mato Madlala (PSL Acting CEO), Thulani Ngwenya (Safa Chief Medical Officer), Lervasen Pillay (PSL Head of Medical), Poobalan Govindasamy - a member of Safa National Executive Committee and Jose Ferreira, who is a PSL Executive Committee member.

They have been given a maximum of two weeks to complete the document and report back to...