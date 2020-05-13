Africa: Pan-African Leaders Share Critical Perspectives On COVID-19 Pandemic

12 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The future can be shaped by our collective imagination, so we must share our vision. That is one of the core principles that has guided the Africa 2.0 community as it has come together in recent weeks to compile the paper "Collateral Benefits" that launches today on the organisations website. The paper brings together 27 opinion pieces from 17 thinkers and doers, providing a nuanced, multi-country-multi-sector outlook on both the challenges and opportunities for Africa, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Africa 2.0 is a pan-African civil society group made up of emerging and established leaders who have a shared vision for the transformation of the continent. This paper draws on the experience and expertise of the organisation's membership community, to bring a much-needed Africa perspective to the global conversation surrounding the impact of COVID-19.

MamadouTouré, Chairman and Founder of Africa 2.0 said "there is much to be proud of within Africa and its Diaspora, but also much that needs to improve and the COVID-19 pandemic is a test to our African resilience. With Collateral Benefits we want to use this situation to ignite actions that leave behind a long lasting legacy based on unity, freedom and prosperity".

Lead editors of the paper, Susana Edjang and Sarah J Owusu explain: 'we wanted to create a rich resource, that lifts up the human perspective and encourages African people everywhere to start imagining what may be possible beyond the immediate disruption caused by the spread of the virus.'

The contributions to the paper span topics such as agriculture, gender relations, media and culture, youth, health and education, leadership, entrepreneurship and diaspora. The editors want this paper to encourage people to join the conversation, bring visibility to what is happening and spark action so that, as they say in the paper, "when we emerge from our lockdowns, the narrative has changed for the better, for the benefit of all".-AMA

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Buhari Taps Veteran Nigerian Diplomat As Top Presidential Aide
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.