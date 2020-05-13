Sudan: Health Minister Calls for End of Tribal Fighting Renunciation of Violence

12 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Tom, called on the citizens to stop the tribal fighting, rejection of violence in all parts of the Sudan, pointing out to the importance of protecting medical cadres.

Dr. Al-Tom has accused the defunct regime of fueling conflicts and violence across the country, saying: "the warfare inflamed by the forces of the deep state, which have interests, and its goal is to fuel conflicts between the people of Sudan."

He blessed and asked mercy for the martyrs of the bloody tribal incidents that took place in Kassala State and different parts of the Sudan, the martyrs who watered the seed of the transitional government with blood, wishing a speedy recovery to all the wounded.

Dr. Akram expressed regret for the repeated attacks, and threats to the medical cadres noting: "We the doctors are neutral during conflicts, our role is to provide medical and treatment services to all, even those who were in prison are well treated", he extended thanks to the various regular forces who sent reinforcements to protect citizens and medical cadres in Kassala, expressing aspiration for strong action from all the state's classes, and the regular forces to achieve security and rule of law in the country.

The Health Minister has appealed to the citizens not to respond to violence against the medical staffs, calling on the regular forces to perform their duty on protecting them.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
DR Congo, Zambia Seek SADC Intervention On Border Dispute
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.