Sudan: Health Minister Calls for End of Tribal Fighting Renunciation of Violence

Khartoum — The Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Akram Ali Al-Tom, called on the citizens to stop the tribal fighting, rejection of violence in all parts of the Sudan, pointing out to the importance of protecting medical cadres.

Dr. Al-Tom has accused the defunct regime of fueling conflicts and violence across the country, saying: "the warfare inflamed by the forces of the deep state, which have interests, and its goal is to fuel conflicts between the people of Sudan."

He blessed and asked mercy for the martyrs of the bloody tribal incidents that took place in Kassala State and different parts of the Sudan, the martyrs who watered the seed of the transitional government with blood, wishing a speedy recovery to all the wounded.

Dr. Akram expressed regret for the repeated attacks, and threats to the medical cadres noting: "We the doctors are neutral during conflicts, our role is to provide medical and treatment services to all, even those who were in prison are well treated", he extended thanks to the various regular forces who sent reinforcements to protect citizens and medical cadres in Kassala, expressing aspiration for strong action from all the state's classes, and the regular forces to achieve security and rule of law in the country.

The Health Minister has appealed to the citizens not to respond to violence against the medical staffs, calling on the regular forces to perform their duty on protecting them.