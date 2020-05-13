Liberia: LP Reminds Weah

12 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor And Jonathan Browne

The political leader of the opposition Liberty Party, Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence has sounded a wake- up call to President George Manneh Weah to prepare the health sector, including plans to motivate and keep health workers safe.

Senator Lawrence writes on her Facebook page, "We need a recast budget to reflect the new priorities under the health emergency. One month later, we are still awaiting that budget for our legislative consideration. And this is an emergency."

She argues that when the President declared the State of Emergency and lockdown, the government shut down the time for many to earn livelihood, especially affecting petty traders and other ordinary citizens.

She says the burden is now on the government to provide food for the population in the wake of the lockdown, while it carries on contact tracing in a time frame to track the Corona virus.

"This was why we approved twenty-five million United States Dollars! It's almost a month, and there is no plan to feed our people. And this is an emergency! Mr. President, counties'borders are shutdown. It means rural activities are minimized especially, for farmers and market-day vendors. Many of those areas are without health facilities and transportation has been shut down. There are no ambulances and mobile clinics. One month later, we are still asking: What is the plan? And this is an emergency," Senator Lawrence continues.

She notes that from the day the President declared the State of Emergency and curfew, counties have not received any support to fight the virus; no quarantine centers, no treatment centers, no contact tracers, no motivation for health workers and securities.

"One month later, Mr. President, where is the plan? And this is an emergency! We signed a Joint Resolution to give you the mandate. Our people are stuck! We are stuck! Where are the plans? Our country cannot seem so leaderless especially, in an emergency! We have to move on, move forward and fight this virus as a country. Please, Mr. President, get to work. Lead, and if you need help, ask for it! Give us a plan to work with after all, this is an emergency," the Grand Bassa Senator and opposition leader challenges President Weah.

The Liberian Legislature has approved a US$25 million stimulus packaged submitted by President Weah, which includes food distribution to vulnerable groups in society.The distribution exercise is expected to commence on 23rd May.

