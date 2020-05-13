Tunisia: COVID-19 - Zero Cases of Infection in Tunisia for 3rd Consecutive Day (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia recorded on Tuesday no infection cases with COVID-19 for the 3rd consecutive day.
According to a press release published late on Tuesday by the Health Ministry, out of all 614 conducted screening tests, including 39 on previously infected cases, 11 previous cases have tested positive again and no new infection cases were reported on May 12.
Hence, the tally stands at 1,032 confirmed cases out of an overall of 33,880 conducted screening tests.
The number of recoveries rose to 740, 247 persons are still infected with the virus and are under health care, including only 5 hospitalised and 45 died from COVID-19 complications.
Here follows the number of infection cases in each governorate:
Governorate
No. of confirmed cases
No. of deaths
No. of recoveries
No. of still infected cases
Tunis
232
8
176
48
Ariana
99
5
82
12
Ben Arous
97
4
78
15
Manouba
40
5
22
13
Nabeul
15
1
11
3
Zaghouan
03
3
Bizerte
25
1
18
6
Béja
04
3
1
Jendouba
01
1
Le Kef
08
1
4
3
Siliana
04
1
3
Sousse
84
7
66
11
Monastir
40
37
3
Mahdia
17
1
14
2
Sfax
36
5
21
10
Kairouan
08
4
4
Kasserine
08
8
Sidi Bouzid
06
1
5
Gabès
23
15
8
Médenine
90
5
64
21
Tataouine
36
1
26
9
Gafsa
45
22
23
Tozeur
05
5
Kébili
106
53
5
Total
1032
45
740
247