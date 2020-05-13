Malawi Court Jail Rwandan Woman 3 Years for Causing Wounds On Stepchildren

A Rwandan woman has been slapped with three years imprisonment with hard labour sentence for deliberately causing wounds on her two stepchildren.

The First Grade Magistrate's Court in Lilongwe on Monday sentenced the 25 - year- old Slivia Mukunoheri to three years imprisonment for causing bodily harm to her two Malawian stepchildren.

Police prosecutor, Abigail Chirwa told the court that on March 5, 2020, Mukunoheri forced her two stepchildren to crawl on a concrete surface after the two used up some sugar and rice to prepare a meal without her consent.

The punishment saw the two sustain injuries on their knees and feet.

Appearing before court, Mukunoheri pleaded not guilty to the charge of acts intended to cause bodily harm that contravenes section 254 of the penal code.

Following this, the state paraded four witnesses to prove the case.

Satisfied with the evidence, magistrate Sarah Beza convicted the woman.

In submission, the state prayed for a stiff punishment to deter would-be offenders.

In mitigation, Mukunoheri asked for leniency saying she is currently breastfeeding.

The convict further said her act was only meant to discipline the kids.

But passing judgement, magistrate Beza agreed with the state saying what the accused did was inhumane.

She stressed that such cases of abuse are on the increase in the district hence the need for stiff penalties to offenders.

Beza therefore sentenced the convict to 36 months (3 years) imprisonment with hard labour.