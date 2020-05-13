Malawi: DPP Justifies Mutharika Absence in North Malawi

13 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has justified President Peter Mutharika's failure to visit the northern region for a year, saying it was for security reasons.

DPP regional governor for the north Christopher Mzomera Ngwira said this during a parade the party organised in the region ahead of a mega political rally on Saturday.

"We advised him not to visit the northern region because of the violent protests. The violent protests were a security threat to our Head of State," said Ngwira.

He said the president is set to visit the region anytime soon after this weekend's DPP/UDF mega rally which is expected to be held by Mutharika's running mate, Atupele Muluzi.

Mutharika last visited the north in April last year.

All the regions were hit by waves of violent 'Jane Ansah must go' violent protests which were aimed at forcing the Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah and all other commissioners resign from their positions following a court ruling which found them incompetent in the handling of the May 21, 2020 elections.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

