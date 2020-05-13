Liberia: Rotary Club of Sinkor Donates Face Masks to PUL, Others

Monrovia — The Rotary Club of Sinkor recently donated a huge consignment of face masks to the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), the Goodwill Clinic and several residents of Gbangay Town, Paynesville.

The donation, which was done on Monday May 4, was the Club's own way of identifying with the institutions and individuals so as to enable them prevent themselves from the deadly COVID-19 and its further spread to other people.

Past President Eva Mappy Morgan, a member of the Rotary Club of Sinkor made the donation of 250 face/nose masks to Charles Coffey, President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) and admonished him to distribute the masks among journalists, who are on the frontlines reporting on the COVID-19.

Rotarian Eva Mappy Morgan, making the donation on behalf of the President, Rotarian President Nowiah Gorpudolo-Dennis, congratulated the media for standing firm in their reportorial duty as Liberia and the world at large struggle to find cure to the deadly pandemic.

PUL President Charles Coffey applauded the Rotary Club of Sinkor for the donation and assured them of his office's commitment to distributing the masks among journalists (mainly members of the Union) who are at the forefront in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus.

The Club also donated customized face mask to the Goodwill Clinic in Fiamah and the Gbangay Town Community on the Airfield.

The proprietor of the Goodwill Clinic recounted the numerous contributions that the Club has made to his clinic dating back to 2014, during the peak of the Ebola epidemic, when his clinic benefited from a huge consignment of infection prevention control (IPC) materials. He assured the Club that the masks will be used according to its intended purpose.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Aid and Assistance NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Gbangay town community chairman also thanked the Rotarians of the Club of Sinkor for their timely contribution to the residents of his community.

It may be recalled that RCS has also recently contributed L$60,000 to the Liberia Medical and Dental Association (LMDA) in order to identify with families of affected COVID-19 doctors and health workers.

The Rotary Club of Sinkor, in the early days of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in Liberia, printed and distributed stickers through its members to the general public as a means of creating awareness on how to prevent infection from the highly contagious coronavirus.

Rotary International is an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.

It is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all. There are 37,000 member clubs worldwide, including the Rotary Club of Sinkor and it has a global membership of more than 1.2 million individuals, known as Rotarians.